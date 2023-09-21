DHS Assembles Advisory Group to Provide Expert Input on Security Matters

The Department of Homeland Security recently announced the establishment of the Homeland Intelligence Experts Group, which will work to provide the DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis and Office of the Counterterrorism Coordinator with input regarding a variety of issues, including emerging technologies, terrorism and transborder matters.

The group, which will convene four times a year, comprises experts from the private sector, including previous government officials like former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former DHS Undersecretary for Intelligence and Analysis Caryn Wagner, the DHS said Tuesday.

Commenting on the establishment of the experts group, Counterterrorism Coordinator Nicholas Rasmussen said the perspectives to be offered by the group members will help the DHS confront threats.

For his part, DHS Undersecretary for Intelligence and Analysis Ken Wainstein said the group will be invaluable to the agency as it works to address an evolving threat landscape.

Secretary of Homeland Security and Wash100 winner Alejandro Mayorkas expressed gratitude to the group’s members for contributing to the mission of ensuring the security of the American public.