Top government contracts won by Amazon Web Services have been some of the most lucrative and coveted contracts in the cloud computing industry. These contracts have been beneficial in streamlining the agencies’ initiatives to migrate to the cloud, enhance cybersecurity, and access training materials and professional services.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is Amazon’s subsidiary that provides cloud computing services to enterprises, consulting firms, and government agencies. A key player in cloud computing, it has been a trusted contractor for governments in the U.S. and overseas. Furthermore, AWS is known for its expertise and track record in delivering innovative cloud solutions, making it undefeated despite contract disputes from other companies.

Top Government Contracts Won by Amazon Web Services

National Security Agency’s “Wild and Stormy” Cloud Contract

Contract award date: July 2021; February 2022

Contract type: Single-award

Contract amount: $10 billion

Contracting activity: National Security Agency

Contract duration: 10 years

In July 2021, the National Security Agency awarded Amazon Web Services an estimated $10 billion contract. It is one of the top government contracts won by Amazon Web Services so far. The NSA plans to utilize cloud computing and transfer its intelligence data from a local system to the cloud. NSA needed a reliable partner hence the creation of the “secret” cloud computing contract. After winning the contract, Microsoft was notified and filed an administration protest, causing the “secret” contract into much limbo, with its final decision expected by October 2021.

The Government Accountability Office requested that the NSA take a second look at the submitted proposals of both companies submitted for the contract, which the NSA subsequently did. The result is the same, though, with Amazon being selected to provide the cloud service again in February 2022.

Department of Defense’s Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) Contract

Contract award date: December 2022

Contract amount: $9 billion

Contracting activity: Department of Defense

Contract duration: 6 years

In 2021, the U.S. Department of Defense unveiled the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) contract. The contract involves multiple vendors providing cloud services across various security domains and classification levels, from enterprise to tactical edge. Drawing from lessons learned from the JEDI contract that highlighted the importance of having multiple cloud providers and a varied cloud strategy, the Defense Department chose four companies—Amazon, Microsoft, Oracle, and Google. The contractors compete for the contract throughout its lifecycle.

AWS recognizes the significance of national security, is updated with the latest adversaries, and has assisted the Department of Defense in deploying cloud services that align with mission requirements.

U.S. Navy’s Cloud Contract

Contract award date: December 2022

Contract type: Single-award, firm-fixed-price

Contract amount: $724 million

Contracting activity: Naval Information Warfare Center

Contract duration: 5 years (three-year base period with one-year options)

In December 2022, Amazon Web Services won an estimated $724 million contract award from the Department of Navy. The blank purchase agreement includes access to AWS Professional Services, AWS commercial cloud environment, and AWS training and certification courses. This agreement follows the Department of Defense’s selection of AWS as one of its providers under the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) cloud contract.

AWS is a long-standing partner to the Navy, providing cloud services for Project Overmatch in 2021, a DevSecOps initiative that streamlines secure software development. The Navy’s involvement with AWS continues through its specialized military contracting products, which are AWS GovCloud (US), and AWS Secret Region.