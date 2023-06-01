Young Bang: Army Eyes ‘Bill of Materials’ for AI Algorithms

Young Bang, principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, said the U.S. Army is considering asking vendors to provide a bill of materials focused on artificial intelligence to enable the service to identify potential cyber vulnerabilities in their AI algorithms, Defense News reported Wednesday.

“We’re toying with the notion of an AI BOM. And that’s because, really, we’re looking at things from a risk perspective,” Bang told reporters on the sidelines of a two-day conference in Philadelphia.

“Just like we’re securing our supply chain — semiconductors, components, subcomponents — we’re also thinking about that from a digital perspective. So we’re looking at software, data and AI,” he added.

According to the report, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration are among the agencies that are advancing such disclosures.