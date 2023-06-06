White House Eyes Internal Medicine Physician Mandy Cohen for CDC Director

Mandy Cohen, former secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, is expected to be nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

People familiar with the matter said Biden could formally announce Cohen’s selection later in June.

Cohen would succeed Rochelle Walensky, who is set to step down by the end of June after more than two years at the helm of CDC.

The CDC director role does not require confirmation from the Senate, but the nominee is likely to face close congressional scrutiny, according to the report.

Cohen is an internal medicine physician and a public health expert who served for five years as secretary of NCDHHS.

She currently serves as an executive vice president of Aledade and CEO of Aledade Care Solutions.

Prior to NCDHHS, she held the roles of chief operations officer, chief of staff and senior adviser to the administrator at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Cohen was executive director of Doctors for America and served as deputy director for comprehensive women’s health services at the Department of Veterans Affairs.