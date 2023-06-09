vTech CEO Haresh Vataliya Talks Leadership Style, Career Highlights & Business Challenges

Haresh Vataliya currently serves as chief executive officer of vTech Solution , a role in which applies his more than 15 years of information technology experience to lead the organization’s day-to-day business operations, client services, client relationship teams and overarching strategy.

Recently, Vataliya participated in an interview with the Potomac Officers Club, during which he detailed his leadership strategy, discussed the most significant aspects of his career and shared his thoughts on the ever-changing business landscape.

In this excerpt from the interview, Vataliya revealed what he sees as the most important elements of building a strong company culture:

“I believe fostering a culture of collaboration, transparency and innovation is vital for cultivating a winning culture. I prioritize creating an environment where open communication, idea-sharing and teamwork are encouraged. We can generate fresh ideas and approaches that drive our business toward success by fostering trust in individuals and providing new opportunities. At the heart of our culture is the belief in creating new opportunities for our team members and leaders to thrive. We strive to build an amazing workplace where everyone enjoys their work while achieving exceptional results.”

