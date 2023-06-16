Rubrik’s Travis Rosiek Shares Career Inspirations, Goals & More

As public sector chief technology officer at Rubrik , Travis Rosiek leads the startup’s efforts to grow its federal business and bring its zero trust offerings to the U.S. government.

Rosiek recently participated in an interview with the Potomac Officers Club, during which he shared his strategy for navigating federal market challenges, highlighted the executives that have influenced his work and reflected on the factors that drove him to pursue a career in the government contracting industry.

In this excerpt from the interview, Rosiek discusses what he aims to accomplish in the future:

“My goal has always been to have the biggest impact possible, and looking back, I strongly feel that I have had a far-reaching impact in the path that I was fortunate enough to take. My bigger goals are to help break down some of the barriers that exist in government and compliance as well as other non-technical barriers to help accelerate the adoption, transformation and operationalization of game-changing technologies that will help the U.S. maintain our edge long-term.”

To learn more about Rosiek’s career journey, read the full Executive Spotlight interview on the Potomac Officers Club website.

The Potomac Officers Club offers each of its members the opportunity to participate in their very own Executive Spotlight interview! To view our membership options and unlock the benefits the Potomac Officers Club has to offer, click here .