Deltek Analysis Examines Federal Adoption of Zero Trust Cyber Platforms From 2020-2022

A Deltek market analysis found that the U.S. government invested more in identity/access management than any other zero-trust related cybersecurity tools in the past three years.

Alex Rossino, advisory research analyst at Deltek, wrote in the report published Wednesday that IDAM surpassed continuous monitoring and endpoint protection software-as-a-service as the most adopted tool by federal agencies from 2020 to 2022.

Government entities are increasingly transitioning to next-generation zero trust architecture in order to comply with Executive Order 14028, “Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity.” IDAM, continuous monitoring and cloud-based endpoint management/protection are three of the main applications to enable zero trust.

Data showed that federal spending on IDAM totaled $380 million over the course of three years, with ID.me topping the list of procured identity gateway products.

From fiscal year 2020 to fiscal 2022, agencies spent $60.4 million on continuous monitoring technologies such as IBM‘s QRadar and Forcepoint ONE.

Endpoint management/protection platforms including Symantec‘s Broadcom, Crowdstrike‘s Falcon, and Tanium Cloud for US Government raked in $43.2 million in the three-year period from federal agencies.

Rossino forecasts the three platforms will continue to occupy a significant share of the cloud services market as zero trust cybersecurity becomes a regular investment for government organizations.