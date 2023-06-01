OMB’s Quarterly Update to President’s Management Agenda Highlights Equity in Government Acquisition

The Office of Management and Budget made quarterly changes to the President’s Management Agenda, emphasizing workforce upskilling and the adoption of tools to enable equity in government procurement.

The PMA put forward two projects to improve government customer service, particularly with the Social Security Administration, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and an interagency effort to provide disaster relief, FedScoop reported.

Published on performance.gov, the agenda highlights three main priorities: managing the business of government; strengthening the federal workforce; and delivering excellent customer experience.

OMB is aiming for better federal procurement management through the modernization of the Federal Acquisition Certification in Contracting training program. The branch noted other milestones in this priority area, such as the standardized definition of “new entrant” in order to award more contracts to small, disadvantaged businesses and to strengthen supplier diversity.

The Office of Personnel Management intends to make the federal government a model employer by launching its own data portal, and creating the first-ever supervisor training program on managing the hybrid remote and in-office work set-up. The agency also promised to create an inclusive, agile and engaged workforce equipped with the right skills for mission delivery.

To improve customer experience, SSA and CMS are conducting research to tailor their websites based on user journeys and reduce application and approval processing time.

In the same vein, the Department of Health and Human Services is also working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Small Business Administration, Department of Housing and Urban Development and Department of Agriculture to make it easier for citizens to apply for disaster loans and other individual assistance programs.