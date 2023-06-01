Peraton to Support Missile & Space Intelligence Center Under $284M DIA Contract; Roger Mason Quoted

Peraton has booked a $284 Defense Intelligence Agency contract to bolster the Missile and Space Intelligence Center’s authoritative foreign threat analysis and assessment capabilities.

Work under the five-year task order is expected to impact the broader missile defense ecosystem and support initiatives across the community, Peraton announced from its Reston, Virginia headquarters on Thursday.

Roger Mason , president of Peraton’s space and intelligence arm and a four-time Wash100 Award recipient, emphasized that defeating advanced conventional weapons is “clearly a mission of national importance” and added that the company is honored to support MSIC through this award.

“We will bring our best expertise from across the team and multiple domains to enable this exciting new contract in Huntsville,” he added.

As the Solutions for Intelligence Analysis 3 Countering Advanced Conventional Weapons Analytical Requirements task order awardee, Peraton will apply science and technology intelligence to help decision makers—including warfighters, acquisition community customers and policymakers—properly respond to threats.

Contracting activities will provide the missile defense community with the flexibility required to modify the order of out-year weapon systems and modeling and simulation studies to meet changing mission demands and deter current and future threats.

Peraton has recently received a number of intelligence-related awards. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, the enterprise reported over $340 million combined in classified contracts for space and intelligence-related work .

Within the second half of 2022, Peraton secured multiple contracts also in the space and intelligence fields with a total value of $180 million.

In August 2022, the organization won an $850 million Department of Defense contract to deliver agile analytic platforms and data management products for the department’s intelligence systems.