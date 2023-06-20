NTIA Publishes Over 1,400 Comments on Proposed AI Accountability Policy

More than 1,400 written responses were received by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration commenting on its draft artificial intelligence accountability policy.

The comments have been published two months after NTIA issued its request for feedback, which will help shape its policy recommendations to ensure earned trust in AI technology.

The agency drafted the AI Accountability Policy in an aim to guide the development of assessments, audits, and certifications of AI systems. The document is part of a larger effort by the Biden administration to govern AI-related risks and opportunities.

NTIA sought input on the kind of data access needed for the audits, the feasibility of creating incentives for accountability initiatives and suggested approaches to accountability in different industries.

NTIA published a total of 1,447 comments on its draft policy on the Regulations.gov website.