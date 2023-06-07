NIST Reveals 5 New Leaders of CHIPS R&D Office

The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s CHIPS Research and Development Office appointed five new leaders to advance the execution of the CHIPS for America Act.

The new executives are Lora Weiss, Eric Lin, Neil Alderoty, Richard-Duane Chambers and Marla Dowell, NIST announced Tuesday.

Weiss, former senior vice president for research at Pennsylvania State University, was named director of the CHIPS R&D Office. She currently serves as president of the Penn State Research Foundation, and has more than 30 years of higher education experience under her belt. Her expertise is in robotics as well as uncrewed systems and human-machine teaming in multi-domain vehicles.

Lin had been working as interim director of CHIPS R&D since September before his official designation as deputy director. He has served in various roles at NIST, starting out as a postdoctoral associate, and then acting associate director for laboratory programs, and later director of the NIST Material Measurement Laboratory.

Alderoty was transferred from his role as executive administrator of the Material Measurement Lab to executive officer of CHIPS R&D. In his over 30-year career in the institute, he has been chief financial officer as well as acting chief of the Grants and Agreements Management Division.

Chambers will become the associate director for integration and policy. He most recently worked as a senior professional staff member in the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, which advises the group on policies affecting agencies such as NIST. He contributed to the drafting and negotiation for the CHIPS Act.

Dowell, former director of the NIST Communications Technology Laboratory, was appointed as director of the CHIPS R&D metrology program. She has been with the institute since 1993, and was part of divisions including the sources and detectors group, pulse laser metrology project, and applied physics unit.