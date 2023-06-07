MITRE Partners With Intel to Integrate Chip Tech Into Wideband RF Spectrum System

MITRE has integrated Intel’s Direct RF chip technology into the Extremely Wideband RF Spectrum Operations system as part of efforts to enable multiple wideband platforms.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said Tuesday the integration of the chip technology into EWO was carried out through its partnership with Intel, CAES and the U.S. Air Force.

EWO is a reference implementation system designed to deliver spectrum capabilities for radar, communications, signals intelligence and other applications and has become a standard for developing multifunction wideband technologies.

“EWO is very flexible,” said Wajih Elsallal, FUSE’s creator and EWO co-lead at MITRE. “It provides a foundation previously unavailable that allows government, industry, and academia to develop and assess next-generation technologies.”

In addition to Direct RF, EWO also includes MITRE’s Frequency-scaled Ultra-wide Spectrum Element antenna. The not-for-profit organization also plans to integrate its signal processing capability, dubbed Photon, with the system.

Jose Torres, EWO development co-lead at MITRE, said the organization intends to continue its collaboration with Intel as the latter builds more microelectronics technologies.

“We also look forward to engaging with other third-party vendors, integrating their technology to make it more practical for different use cases – especially for our multiple government sponsors,” Torres added.

In February, CAES was selected to continue providing advanced electronics for the EWO system through its partnership with the Air Force and MITRE.