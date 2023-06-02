Maj. Gen. William Hartman Is White House’s Pick for CYBERCOM Deputy Role, Sources Say

Army Maj. Gen. William Hartman, head of U.S. Cyber Command’s Cyber National Mission Force, is expected to be nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as deputy commander of CYBERCOM, The Record reported Thursday.

A congressional source confirmed to the publication that Hartman has been selected for the position.

He would succeed Air Force Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh if confirmed by the Senate.

Haugh was recently nominated to serve as head of CYBERCOM and director of the National Security Agency. He would replace Gen. Paul Nakasone, who plans to step down from the dual-hatted role. Nakasone is a seven-time Wash100 Award recipient.

Before CNMF, Hartman was deputy commander of Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber Army and was responsible for digital teams and operations in North America, Africa and the Middle East.