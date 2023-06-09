Linux Foundation & NSC to Create Opportunities for Open RAN Prototype Development via Partnership

The Linux Foundation and the National Spectrum Association have signaled intent to help advance the development of open radio access network software prototypes via a memorandum of understanding.

The collaborators will create an open source reference software architecture for Open RAN that will support government, academic and commercial research and development efforts by mitigating barriers to entry and recommend prototype projects to the Department of Defense for funding, the two organizations said in a joint release published Thursday.

“By combining resources, we’ll accelerate access to Open RAN and wireless technology across the United States across verticals and into government, academia, and small business,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager of networking, edge and internet of things at the Linux Foundation.

“Our robust open source development infrastructure across the networking stack and within the cybersecurity space is a natural partner for the NSC’s spectrum development work already in play,” added Joshipura.

The two organizations will also develop an open source Open RAN initiative that could reportedly aid the DOD and other federal agencies when it comes to coordinating and publicizing the prototype projects.

“We look forward to our ongoing collaboration on Open RAN R&D and other wireless and networking innovation,” said Joe Kochan, executive director of the NSC.