LIFT Begins Phase 2 Work on Hypersonics Thermal Management, Material Acceleration Programs

A Department of Defense-backed national manufacturing innovation institute in Detroit, LIFT, has started the second phase of two programs focused on advancing work on materials acceleration and thermal management for hypersonic vehicles.

LIFT said Wednesday it will continue to work with Friedman Research Corp. and the University of Central Florida and add Exothermics and Materials Research & Design as a partner to study ceramic matrix composites and metallics under the Hypersonics Material Acceleration program’s Phase 2.

The institute worked with FRC, UCF, Hexagon, Spectrum Engineering, Michigan Technological University, University of Arizona, Alfred University and the University at Buffalo on the initial phase of the program.

LIFT will also collaborate with UCF and FRC to pursue hypersonic materials performance prediction under the Hypersonics Thermal Management program’s Phase 2. FRC, UCF, MTU and UofA were the institute’s partners on the first phase, which explored manufacturing processes and metallic materials used in high-temperature thermal applications.

“Understanding materials characteristics is at the core of everything as we look to manufacture the components of the future, particularly those which need to travel in excess of 4,000 miles per hour,” said Nigel Francis, CEO and executive director of LIFT.

The programs launched in 2021 and are expected to conclude in 2023.