DOE Opens Draft Critical Materials Assessment to Public Feedback

The Department of Energy is soliciting public input to improve the analysis and methodology drafted in its Critical Materials Assessment.

The request for information was issued by the Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office under DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, the agency said Tuesday.

CMA aids DOE in its critical materials strategies, which cover research and development projects to secure the country’s energy supply.

In its effort to revise the assessment process every three years, DOE’s latest CMA draft proposes a more formal materials screening process, as well as the addition of certain engineered materials to the usual natural raw materials being evaluated. The new version also includes a scoring rubric to help determine the element’s importance to supply risk and energy.

DOE is inviting feedback on how to improve current CMA methodology, and other relevant information that can help revise its analysis.

The deadline for responses is June 20.