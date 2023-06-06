DOD Issues Updated Guidance on Digital Capability Acquisition

The Department of Defense’s office of the chief information officer has released an updated guidance outlining policy and procedures for the acquisition of digital capabilities.

The document details the responsibilities of principal acquisition professionals in the procurement of programs containing information technology, including national security systems, across all acquisition pathways.

DOD CIO and 2023 Wash100 awardee John Sherman approved the document, which took effect on Thursday, June 1, and supports the National Defense Strategy and the DOD Digital Modernization Strategy.

According to the guidance, program managers and acquisition personnel must consider government contracting laws and regulations with regard to the use of DOD IT category management purchasing platforms, Enterprise Software Initiative and component-level enterprise software licenses and document such considerations in their acquisition strategies.

PMs and procurement professionals should incorporate in the acquisition of digital capabilities cyber requirements, including cybersecurity risk management, operational mission-based design and evaluation of survivability, operational resilience and cyberspace defense, the guidance dictates.