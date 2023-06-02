DISA Commences Workforce 2025 Initiative to Boost Employee Skills, Retention; Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner Quoted

The Defense Information Systems Agency launched a new framework for improving the recruitment, training, promotion and retention of its team.

The Workforce 2025 initiative was created to meet the requirements of the 2022 National Defense Strategy, while enhancing DISA’s personnel skills and knowledge in cyber defense, the agency said Thursday.

Workforce 2025 has four lines of effort: connecting the mission, expanding knowledge base, gaining edge and recruiting the best.

DISA pledges to conduct visits and job rotations on the field to hear warfighters’ insights on their experiences and needs. The agency will also implement a modernized learning management system to track talent investment, and allocate training “downtime” and locations where employees can learn new and function-specific skills.

To help DISA’s workforce stay in the cutting edge of their specializations, the agency will support advanced certification programs and other tools that can foster productivity and innovation.

DISA will elevate its brand to be more visible and recognizable to students and private sector professionals. It is also forecasting future talent needs through succession planning and collaboration with educational institutions and third-party personnel providers.

The framework ensures that the agency “onboards new talent and invests in the professional development of both throughout their careers,” DISA Director Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner said. “The goal of the strategy is to lay a foundation for employee success that sets the standard for excellence for years to come,” added Skinner, winner of two Wash100 Awards.