Deltek Analysis Reports Navy Spent $8.4M on Cybersecurity OTAs in Past 3 Fiscal Years

A new Deltek report shows that the Department of the Navy’s spending on other transaction agreements for cybersecurity-related capabilities totaled $8.4 million between fiscal year 2020 and FY 2022.

The Navy’s spending on cybersecurity platforms and services using OTAs dropped by nearly 60 percent from $5.8 million in FY 2021 to $2.5 million in FY 2022, John Slye, senior advisory research analyst at Deltek, wrote in the market analysis report published Tuesday.

Naval Network Warfare Command and Naval Information Warfare Systems Command account for 70 percent of cyber OTA spending over the three-year period.

NAVNETWARCOM was the top cybersecurity-related OTA spender in the past three fiscal years, reporting $3.8 million in spending. NAVWAR came in second, posting $2 million in OTA spending for cyber capabilities.

“While the Navy’s use of OTA contracts for cybersecurity-related efforts is dwarfed by comparison among the other DoD components, their use at the Navy still underscores the utility of these acquisition methods for targeted technology development, prototyping and other needs,” Slye noted.

