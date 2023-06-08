DCSA Recognizes 19 Contractors for Meeting Industrial Security Standards

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency has recognized 19 companies with the 2023 James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award for complying with industrial security review standards.

BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, DCS Corporation, Leonardo DRS, Inmarsat Government and Charles River Analytics were among the recipients of the award recognizing efforts in meeting national industrial security program requirements, DCSA said Wednesday.

According to the agency, the recipients were selected from nearly 12,500 cleared contractors that have maintained their security program management, oversight and implementation capabilities.

Established in 1966, the Cogswell Award’s namesake is the late Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, the first chief of the Unified Office of Industrial Security.

