CACI Joins Forces With San Antonio-Based Museum to Empower Future STEM Professionals; DeEtte Gray & Todd Probert Quoted

CACI ’s philanthropic unit has teamed with the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology as part of efforts to uplift the future science, technology, engineering and math workforce.

Under the partnership, CACI Cares is sponsoring two new SAMSAT initiatives to promote education and opportunities for young people in STEM and support the museum’s mission of “inspiring what’s next,” the Reston, Virginia-based enterprise announced on Thursday.

“CACI works closely with the U.S. Air Force to fulfill its important missions and is an active member of the San Antonio community,” said DeEtte Gray , president of business and information technology solutions at CACI and a seven-time Wash100 Award winner.

“As we continue to grow our presence in this area, our support of STEM education and SAMSAT enables future talent to consider a career in national security,” she added.

Sponsored programs include SAMSAT’s new Tech Port Innovation Center and the interactive CACI Cyber City exhibit, a LEGO model of San Antonio built with the company’s City Block technology. This software-based cyber-physical modeling and simulation tool allows cybersecurity experts, network administrators and industrial control systems and operational technology security testers to train and execute cybersecurity operations.

“City Block leverages virtual reality, 3D modeling, and other technologies to help our military partners prepare for the digital battlefield of the future,” elaborated Todd Probert , president of national security and innovative solutions at CACI and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient.

To assemble the model, CACI staff volunteered for over 200 hours with the help of more than 20 STEM student contributors.

Probert expressed the organization’s excitement for its software to be used to exercise young minds. He said that CACI hopes to inspire these students to join the company and support its work to safeguard the U.S. from cyber threats.

Established in 2016, SAMSAT was created with a goal of supporting STEM education while connecting K-12 and college students, universities, industry, federal agencies and nonprofits across the San Antonio area.

The museum currently offers educational opportunities through tours, online programs and mobile demonstrations, as well as STEM camps and clubs and adult-centered events.