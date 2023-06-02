Air Force Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot Earns Nomination as NORTHCOM and NORAD Commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot, deputy commander of Central Command, was nominated to assume leadership of Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado.

Lloyd Austin, secretary of the Department of Defense and three-time Wash100 Award recipient, announced Monday that Guillot was up for appointment to the rank of general in addition to his nomination to become NORTHCOM and NORAD commander.

As CENTCOM no. 2, Guillot has oversight of combat operations and military security cooperation activities within the Arabian Gulf and Peninsula, Northern Red Sea as well as Central and Southern Asian States.

His military career spans a number of assignments since receiving commission in 1989 from the USAF Academy and includes over 1,380 flying hours. He was commander of Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) before assuming his current role.