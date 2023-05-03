US Navy’s Mine Countermeasures & Sonar Systems Achieve Initial Operating Capability

The U.S. Navy achieved initial operating capability for the mine countermeasures mission package and AN/AQS-20 sonar mine detection sets installed on its littoral combat ships.

The systems and sensors passed operational testing and evaluation aboard the USS Cincinnati, which began last fall, the Naval Sea Systems Command announced Tuesday.

MCM MP enables littorals to perform full detect-to-engage operations while widening standoff distance from the location of the mine threat.

AN/AQS-20 features wideband forward-looking, side look synthetic aperture and digital gap fill sonars which are integrated in underwater towed body. It is towed from the MCM unmanned surface vehicle.

The IOC declaration is “a critical step in the Navy’s progress towards the hybrid fleet described in Force Design 2045 by providing a modular MCM capability that leverages unmanned technologies to prosecute mines,” said Rear Adm. Casey Moton, program executive officer of unmanned and small combatants. PEO USC leads the LCS mission modules program.

