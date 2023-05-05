Unanet Receives Customer Praise in Spring 2023 G2 Reports; Chris Crowder Quoted

Project-based enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software provider Unanet has demonstrated its customer approval with high ratings in a recent report.

In the Spring 2023 G2 Reports, Unanet received positive reviews across numerous project-based ERP categories and won Best Overall Results for Mid-Market and Small Business, the Dulles, Virginia-based organization announced last week.

“Feedback from our customers is that we operate with the highest standards of innovation and customer service,” said Chris Crowder , executive vice president of GovCon at Unanet.

“These rankings reflect the growing desire among customers to move away from the status quo that is holding them back and instead choose Unanet’s modern, purpose-built solutions that let them do business on their terms,” Crowder said.

G2’s quarterly reports consider written customer reviews and company reach within select product categories. Unanet received the Users Love Us badge for its customer service and 12 additional badges for its GovCon and AE ERP offerings, including Easiest Setup Mid-Market, Most Implementable Mid-Market and High Performer in the Mid-Market Grid Report, among others.

Akshay Mahajan , Unanet’s executive vice president of AEC, said that the customer reviews show a preference for Unanet as a provider of business operations support. He said that the “most gratifying” aspects of the report were the Users Love Us badge win and the client reviews expressing that Unanet is easy to do business with.

“Innovation and providing the best customer support in the industry is how we’re enabling firms of all sizes to define success on their own terms,” said Mahajan.