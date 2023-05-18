SSC Delivers Final Space Sensor Payload for Japan’s Quasi-Zenith Satellite System

Space Systems Command has delivered the second and final U.S.-developed space sensor payload scheduled to launch aboard Japan’s geostationary satellites.

SSC said Wednesday the payloads were developed in collaboration with Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratories as part of the Quasi-Zenith Satellite System-Hosted Payload program.

According to the command, the payloads will contribute to the U.S. Space Force’s space domain awareness mission and the Department of Defense’s integrated deterrence strategy in the Indo-Pacific.

The program also supports the commitment of Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, to “Line Of Effort #3: Partner to Win,” which highlights that “space Power is a collaborative endeavor.”

“QZSS-HP is paving the way for our space partnership efforts, as demonstrated by MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory and L3 Harris. Diversity of orbits, ground architectures, data paths, and host satellites is a distinct feature and distinct strength of the future architecture,” said Brig. Gen. Timothy Sejba, program executive officer for space domain awareness and combat power.