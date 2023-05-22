Senators Revive Push for Robust Digital Tech Oversight

A bill reintroduced by Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Peter Welch, D-Vt., calls for the formation of a regulatory body that would oversee the digital technology market and supplement current federal approaches for promoting market competition and protecting consumers.

The Digital Platform Commission Act, first proposed in May 2022, would give the proposed federal organization authority to implement sector-specific, long-term policies governing social networks and artificial intelligence applications, Bennet’s office said Thursday.

“Technology is moving quicker than Congress could ever hope to keep up with. We need an expert federal agency that can stand up for the American people and ensure AI tools and digital platforms operate in the public interest,” the Democratic lawmaker from Colorado remarked.

According to a CNN report, the original bill was updated to cover AI technology offerings and online services for “content primarily generated by algorithmic processes.”