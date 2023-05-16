/

Senate Bill Would Provide AI Training for Federal Government Leaders

1 min read
Artificial_intelligence

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has introduced a bipartisan bill to train federal officials on the development and applications of artificial intelligence technologies.

The AI Leadership Training Act would direct the Office of Personnel Management to establish a training program to help federal government supervisors and management officials develop a better understanding of AI capabilities, risks and ethical implications, Peters’ office said Monday.

OPM would be required to stand up the training program not later than one year after the enactment of the legislation and update it every two years to incorporate new information on AI advancements.

“As the federal government continues to invest in and use artificial intelligence tools, decision-makers in the federal government must have the appropriate training to ensure this technology is used responsibly and ethically,” Peters said.

According to the senator, AI training would enable federal agency leaders to gain the expertise to ensure the emerging technology does discriminate or develop a bias.

The legislation addresses calls from the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence and the National AI Advisory Committee to provide additional AI training for the federal workforce.

