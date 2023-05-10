SAIC Launches New Data Search & Retrieval Platform; Andy Henson Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. has released its new encrypted query analytics and data retrieval tool.

Created to provide secure and efficient data search and retrieval, EQADR offers modern, cryptographic, cross-boundary data search, retrieval and analytics , the Reston, Virginia-based company announced on Tuesday.

Andy Henson , vice president of innovation at SAIC, said that agencies depend on data to execute their missions in a secure space.

“We are providing our customers with data encryption solutions to help them reach the next phase of their digital transformation journey. SAIC’s EQADR delivers on providing security and performance to accelerate data-driven decision-making,” said Henson.

The platform’s cross-domain approach is intended to provide precise, on-demand queries from higher-side to lower-side networks while securing sources, methods and analytical tradecraft. Designed to support the transfer of sensitive data, EQADR conceals search terms and can quickly sort open-source data, minimize classified data storage costs and share intellectual property.

Within the past year, SAIC has introduced multiple new products, including the Software-as-a-Service edition of its Koverse security-first data management and governance platform. Launched in June 2022, the technology uses attribute-based access controls to offer zero trust for data.

More recently, SAIC released Tenjin, a novel data platform that supports low-code to full-code artificial intelligence and machine learning development and operation.

SAIC is sponsoring the Potomac Officers Club’s 2023 Annual Air Force Summit — an event that will connect Air Force leaders, private sector experts and other specialists to dig into a variety of Air Force priorities on July 18. To learn more and register to attend the summit, which will feature numerous engaging speeches and rigorous panel discussions, please visit the Potomac Officers Club events page.