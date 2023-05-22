Report: DOD Can Ship More Weapons to Ukraine With $3B Accounting Error

The Department of Defense overestimated the value of missiles, ammunition and other equipment it handed over to Ukraine in support of its defense against Russian invasion by approximately $3 billion, Reuters reported Thursday.

“We’ve discovered inconsistencies in how we value the equipment that we’ve given” to Ukraine, a senior DOD official told the news agency.

According to the report, the accounting adjustment could facilitate the delivery of more U.S. weapons to the European country in support of the latter’s defense efforts against Russia.

The defense officials said the department estimated the weapons assistance to Kyiv using replacement cost, instead of using the value of the equipment when they were procured and depreciated.

According to sources, Congress has been notified of the accounting error.

The U.S. has transmitted about $21.1 billion worth of weapons derived from its stockpiles to Ukraine since August 2021.