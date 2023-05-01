Rear Adm. Kurt Rothenhaus to be Assigned as Naval Research Chief

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Kurt Rothenhaus, a program executive officer at Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, has been appointed to serve as chief of naval research.

Rothenhaus is among the nine appointees in a flag officer assignment list released Friday on the Department of Defense’s website. He has held the role of NAVWAR PEO for command, control, communications, computers and intelligence since May 2020.

His prior shore tours include work as program manager of the Navy’s tactical networks and commanding officer of Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific.

He also completed assignments as an officer on USS Harry S. Truman, chief engineer on USS O’Brien and staff member on USS Fife.

The Navy commissioned Rothenhaus in 1992 after he graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree.

Throughout his career, he has received various military awards, such as the Legion of Merit and the Meritorious Service Medal.