Pentagon AI Chief Craig Martell Warns of Potential Use of AI for Disinformation

Craig Martell, chief digital and artificial intelligence officer at the Department of Defense and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, warned that generative AI language models could be used as the “perfect tool” by adversaries for disinformation, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday.

“Here’s my biggest fear about ChatGPT,” Martell said Wednesday at a conference in Baltimore, Maryland. “It has been trained to express itself in a fluent manner. It speaks fluently and authoritatively. So you believe it even when it’s wrong… And that means it is a perfect tool for disinformation…We really need tools to be able to detect when that’s happening and to be able to warn when that’s happening.”

He called on industry to develop tools that could help ensure the accuracy of information generated from generative AI platforms.

When it comes to his DOD priorities, Martell said he is prioritizing the establishment of a data sharing infrastructure and policies to enable the U.S. military to realize its goals for the Joint All-Domain Command and Control program, according to a report by Defense One.