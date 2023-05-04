NSF Solicits Industry Input on Technology R&D Investment Roadmap

The National Science Foundation is seeking industry input on developing a roadmap to guide investment decisions of its new technology directorate that aims to advance “use-inspired” research and development of critical and emerging technologies.

The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 mandates that the Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships develop an investment roadmap to evaluate funding in 10 critical technology areas, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum information science and technology and advanced manufacturing, NSF said Monday.

TIP investments will also support efforts to address challenges in national security, manufacturing and industrial productivity, skills gaps and workforce development, climate change and inequitable access to education.

“Through the creation of a roadmap informed by thoughtful and diverse contributors, we can strategically advance key technology areas, address societal and economic challenges, and strengthen U.S. competitiveness for generations to come,” said Erwin Gianchandani, NSF assistant director for technology, innovation and partnerships.

NSF will accept feedback and comments until July 27.