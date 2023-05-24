NSA & Partners Release Updated Guide to Prevent Ransomware, Data Extortion

The National Security Agency, the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have released an updated document outlining best practices and recommendations for preventing and responding to ransomware and data extortion.

The “#StopRansomware Guide” cybersecurity information sheet updates CISA’s 2020 guide to include recommended practices for preventing common initial infection vectors and addressing cloud backups and zero trust architecture, NSA said Wednesday.

These recommendations align with CISA’s Cross-Sector Cybersecurity Performance Goals and incorporate insights from NSA, the FBI and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center.

CISA also added threat-hunting tips for detection and analysis to the guide’s ransomware response checklist.

“Malicious cyber actors are not only encrypting files and asking for ransom, they are also exfiltrating data and threatening victims to release it as a form of extortion,” said Rob Joyce, director of cybersecurity at NSA.

“Most importantly, the speed of compromise and impact have increased dramatically, requiring even more effort on the part of defenders,” added the two-time Wash100 awardee.