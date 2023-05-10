NASA Space Technology Head James Reuter Retires

James Reuter, associate administrator for NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate since February 2018, is retiring on June 30 after four decades of service with the agency, NASA announced Tuesday.

In his current role, Reuter oversees the development and implementation of NASA’s space technology investment strategies and coordinates the agency’s activities with industry and government partners.

“During Jim’s tenure, he created new innovative partnerships with industry and other government agencies to accelerate NASA’s technology work, with a special focus on innovating for the lunar surface,” said Bill Nelson, administrator of NASA.

He also established new initiatives to attract talent from academia and retain NASA’s early-career workforce, according to Nelson.

Reuter previously served as deputy associate administrator of STMD and held various leadership roles at Marshall Space Flight Center and Johnson Space Center.

He has also supported the International Space Station, Constellation and Space Shuttle programs.