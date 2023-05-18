MITRE Recommends Agile System Engineering Approach to Pentagon’s JADC2 Initiative

1 min read
MITRE’s Center for Data-Driven Policy has released a new paper outlining a set of recommendations on how the Department of Defense could advance the deployment of its Joint All Domain Command and Control capabilities.

The research center recommended taking an agile, “bottom-up” approach to systems engineering to address user needs, ensure working products and rapidly iterate to fix issues, MITRE said Wednesday.

“Traditional systems engineering has been leading toward a top-down effort to implement JADC2 capabilities, whereas MITRE recommended a bottom-up approach of iterative experimentation to determine what really needs to be built,” the paper reads.

DOD must also use experimentation to understand gaps in a JADC2 system of systems and expand its use of operational analysis, the McLeaen, Virginia-based company believes.

The paper was authored by Jordan Fletcher, a department chief engineer at the MITRE National Security Engineering Center, and Eliahu Niewood, vice president of air and space forces for MITRE’s national security sector.

