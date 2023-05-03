Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner Emphasizes Value of AI in Defense & National Security

Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner, director of the Defense Information Systems Agency, said he regards artificial intelligence as one of today’s most disruptive technologies that could be used to gain strategic advantage in industry and government.

Skinner made his remarks as a keynote speaker at the Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association International’s TechNet Cyber Conference, held on Tuesday.

He began his speech using ChatGPT and AI software, and proceeded to mention that 80 percent of AI-generated answers beat human responses in a medical study.

“We…are thinking about how this applies to cybersecurity. How does it apply to intelligence? How does it apply to our warfighting capabilities? And that’s where we really need industry’s help. To help us understand faster and better than the adversary how this capability can be leveraged,” said Skinner, a twice-inducted Wash100 Award winner.

He also shared updates on DISA’s digitalization initiatives, including the completion of the Thunderdome Zero Trust Network Prototype, as well as the first task order under the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contracts.

