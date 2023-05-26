Local GovCon Personality Ashley Williams Clinches Miss Virginia USA 2023 Crown

Executive Mosaic is proud and honored to be the workplace of the new Miss Virginia USA 2023, Ashley Williams .

Ashley Williams is Miss Virginia USA 2023

Ashley joined the Executive Mosaic team as an event coordinator in July 2022, and for nearly a year, she has played an important role in making our industry-leading events successful, informative and enjoyable for all involved.

“As a talented, hardworking and passionate individual, Ashley is the clear choice to represent the state of Virginia and Executive Mosaic. Her professionalism, upbeat attitude and optimistic spirit have made a clear impact on our members, clients, speakers and employees, and we truly value her contributions to our company’s mission and to the broader GovCon community,” said Jim Garrettson , CEO of Executive Mosaic.

“Ashley has the full support of the entire EM team as she goes on to compete for Miss USA, and we could not be more proud of her,” Garrettson continued.

Prior to being crowned Miss Virginia USA in April, the former Miami Dolphins NFL cheerleader and Florida native served as Miss Reston USA. Ashley will be representing Virginia at the upcoming Miss USA 2023 competition in Reno, Nevada.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Ashley on her success and wishes her well on the national stage!