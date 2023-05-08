Jim Garrettson Presents Deltek’s Kevin Plexico With 4th Consecutive Wash100 Award

Kevin Plexico , senior vice president of information solutions at Deltek, recently received his 2023 Wash100 Award during a meeting with Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson .

For 10 years, the annual Wash100 Award has celebrated the government contracting industry’s most powerful individuals. To select its winners, the award puts the accomplishments of each nominee under a microscope to carefully select the most incredible leaders in the field.

This year, Plexico received his fourth consecutive Wash100 Award for his dedication to sharing his expertise with contractors to help them better connect with clients and navigate the complex public sector market. In his efforts, Plexico penned multiple pieces for EM’s GovCon Expert program and expanded Deltek’s work to share information with businesses pursuing federal opportunities. Click here to read his full profile.

While looking at past successes, the Wash100 Award also anticipates the future achievements of each executive.

Since his induction into the 2023 Wash100 class, Plexico has continued to offer his insights to federal contractors. In April, he published a new GovCon Expert article where he broke down portions President Biden’s fiscal year 2024 discretionary budget request and highlighted key takeaways for contractors.

Executive Mosaic looks forward to learning more from Kevin Plexico as the year unfolds.