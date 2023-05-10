Jim Garrettson Delivers 2023 Wash100 Award to Akima’s Bill Monet

Bill Monet , president and CEO of Akima , was recently presented with his 2023 Wash100 Award during a meeting with Executive Mosaic CEO and Wash100 creator Jim Garrettson .

Now in its 10th year of life, the Wash100 carries on the tradition of recognizing the most impactful leaders in the government contracting industry. Each year, the award conducts an intense analysis of each nominee’s past triumphs and anticipated momentum to select the strongest executives in the expansive GovCon field.

A four-time winner, Monet once again stood out from the competition. This year, he was honored for his success in securing significant contract awards and making new additions to Akima’s leadership team in pursuit of company growth and stronger mission support. Click here to read his full profile.

Since his induction into the 2023 Wash100 class, Monet has proven the award’s prediction of future success.

In March, Akima won a $194 million U.S. Army contract to provide logistics and engineering technician support for the service branch’s Tobyhanna Army Depot in Pennsylvania.

Akima also recently selected Robin Dewar as vice president of business development and appointed Ross Berkoff as general manager of its RiverTech subsidiary.

Last month, Akima agreed to acquire training and simulation products provider Pinnacle Solutions to expand its participation in military programs.

Executive Mosaic is excited to see where Monet’s distinguished leadership takes Akima as the year continues.