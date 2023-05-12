Illumio’s Mark Sincevich Shares Career Background, Leadership Values & More

Since assuming the role of federal director at Illumio in 2020, Mark Sincevich has worked to expand the company’s reach in the federal marketplace. Informed by over 20 years of experience in the government contracting industry, Sincevich’s efforts have resulted in contract wins and created momentum for Illumio’s continued growth.

Sincevich recently participated in an interview with the Potomac Officers Club, during which he shared his career history, detailed his leadership style and highlighted the lessons he has learned throughout his time in the field.

In this excerpt from the interview, Sincevich reveals his core leadership values:

“I believe being humble is the most important aspect of leadership. I ask everyone on my team on a regular basis how I can help them out, support them and to be of service to them. I believe that if I can truly help them out, they will do their best to perform. Also, I am a staunch advocate for work-life balance. This means having structured workdays, not working nights and weekends and taking plenty of vacation time with my family each year. When I am on vacation I do not answer emails or return phone calls, which allows me to properly recharge and be rested for my return to work. Lastly, I believe in the mission. I currently sell cybersecurity software that stops attacks from spreading and becoming cyber disasters. This is massively important for the warfighter and for our country. If I didn’t believe in this, I couldn’t do a good job.”

