GSA Introduces Online Request Form for Professional Services Acquisition Training

The General Services Administration has introduced a web-based tool for federal buyers and vendors to request specialized training in government professional services and human capital contracting processes.

Users of the new online form can also seek resources they believe will address their training needs, according to a GSA blog post published Tuesday.

The application includes a field for topics the requester is interested in, such as an overview of GSA’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services and Multiple Award Schedule governmentwide contract vehicles.

A group of GSA officials will participate in GovCon Wire’s 2023 Government Technology & Acquisition Forum on Tuesday, May 23, to share their insights and perspectives on the current federal procurement environment.

Mukunda Penugonde, deputy director of GSA Technology Transformation Services, will headline the virtual event and his keynote address will be followed by a panel discussion.

Visit the GCW events page to register.