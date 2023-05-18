GSA, Geotab Launch EV Suitability Assessment Tool to Aid Federal Fleet Electrification

electric vehicle concept

A telematics blanket purchase agreement between the General Services Administration and Geotab has yielded the Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessment tool.

The software is designed to help federal agencies’ fleet managers decide which of their vehicles can be replaced with zero-emission EVs, GSA announced Wednesday.

EVSA uses individual vehicle driving pattern data to analyze the range, function, and cost requirements of an agency’s fleet. It performs predictive analytics of the telematics data and demonstrates vehicle electrification options using actual ZEVs from GSA.

The tool is part of the Biden administration’s Federal Sustainability Plan to buy only light-duty ZEVs by 2027, and medium- and heavy-duty ZEVs by 2035.

“We recognize that quality data used to make correct decisions is critical to accelerating the transition towards a more sustainable, low carbon future, and we are proud to partner with the GSA to bring our EVSA solution to federal fleets,” Geotab CEO Neil Cawse said.

