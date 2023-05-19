Gen. Paul Nakasone Outlines Priorities to Boost Cyberspace Posture

Gen. Paul Nakasone, commander of U.S. Cyber Command and a seven-time Wash100 awardee, has outlined his priorities for the command to enhance warfighting advantage in cyberspace.

The commander’s focus areas center on building a mission-ready workforce; enhancing partnerships with combatant commands, government agencies and industry; and exercising the command’s full range of authorities to support national security missions, CYBERCOM said Thursday.

Nakasone is attempting to build a future workforce through readiness, resilience and mission improvement and work in unison with the National Security Agency to remain agile and ready in cyberspace.

His priorities are aligned with the National Defense Strategy and support the command’s mission to coordinate and synchronize its cyberspace planning and operations.

CYBERCOM also updated its Challenge Problem Set for 2023, which presents six categories, each capturing specific skill sets and expertise to align with external commercial and academic research and development efforts.