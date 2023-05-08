Gen. Paul Nakasone & Jen Easterly Share Thoughts on AI, Cybersecurity

Gen. Paul Nakasone, commander of U.S. Cyber Command, and Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, shared their views on the rise of artificial intelligence and emerging digital security threats, The Vanderbilt Hustler reported Sunday.

Nakasone, who is also director of the National Security Agency, highlighted the need to have safeguards in place when it comes to AI adoption.

“I think AI will be even more so than the smartphone. We have to figure out a way to have this incredible technology but also the safeguards that ensure that it doesn’t necessarily attack the foundations of our nation,” he told the publication in an interview.

Meanwhile, Easterly cited the need to initiate integrated conversations with industry and academia over AI.

Nakasone also discussed the threats posed by countries such as Russia, China and Iran on U.S. national security, while Easterly talked about ransomware threats.

“These threats are very real, not necessarily on the national security level, but if they affect people in their lives, then some of this is connected into the national security and critical security apparatus,” Easterly noted.

Nakasone and Easterly are both 2023 Wash100 Award recipients.