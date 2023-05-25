Gen. Charles Brown Nominated to Lead Joint Chiefs of Staff

Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown, chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force, has been nominated to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Reuters reported Wednesday.

A senior White House official said President Joe Biden accepted the recommendation of Lloyd Austin, secretary of the Department of Defense and 2023 Wash100 awardee, to nominate Brown for the position.

The official noted that Brown has deep knowledge of the challenges posed by China and understanding of the capabilities and perspectives of NATO allies.

Prior to his current role, Brown was the commander of the Paciﬁc Air Forces, air component commander for U.S. Indo-Paciﬁc Command and executive director of Paciﬁc Air Combat Operations Staff.

The Air Force general previously served as deputy head of U.S. Central Command, commander of U.S. Air Forces Central Command and director for the Secretary of the Air Force and Chief of Staff Executive Action Group.

Brown, a command pilot, also served as a National Defense Fellow at the Institute for Defense Analyses in Alexandria, Virginia.

He would succeed Army Gen. Mark Milley, a four-time Wash100 Award winner, if confirmed by the Senate.