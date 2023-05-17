GAO Updates Senate on Key Practices to Ensure AI Accountability

The Government Accountability Office has testified before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security

and Governmental Affairs on its key practices to ensure the responsible use of artificial intelligence across the federal government.

GAO said Tuesday it has discussed with lawmakers its June 2021 framework to guide federal agencies and other organizations in developing and implementing accountable and ethical AI technologies.

The AI accountability framework centers on four principles: governance, data, performance and monitoring.

It aims to create processes to oversee AI implementation, ensure the quality and reliability of data sources, produce results consistent with program objectives and establish continuous or routine monitoring of AI systems.

The agency also tackled its November 2021 recommendation to build a federal academy to develop a pipeline of digital staff.