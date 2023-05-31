OSTP Names Former Chief Data Scientist Denice Ross Deputy CTO

Denice Ross, former chief data scientist at the Office of Science and Technology Policy, has been named deputy chief technology officer for tech capacity, FedScoop reported Tuesday.

She is responsible for ensuring openness, equity and effectiveness in the technological endeavors of local, state, federal, tribal and territorial government entities.

Ross joined OSTP as chief data scientist in November 2021. Prior to that, she was a senior fellow of the National Conference on Citizenship, and a fellow at the Beeck Center for Social Impact + Innovation.

Earlier in her career, Ross held the position of senior advisor of community solutions at the Office of Management and Budget. She was also part of the Commerce Agency Review Team during the presidential transition to the Biden-Harris administration.

Ross succeeds Lynne Parker as deputy CTO, and was replaced by Dominique Duval-Diop in the chief data scientist role.