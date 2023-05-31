FirstNet Band 14 Spectrum Secures Reauthorization From FCC

The Federal Communications Commission has reauthorized the First Responder Network Authority’s Band 14 spectrum dedicated to first responders and public safety users.

The spectrum license renewal is valid for another 10 years or for the remaining period of the nationwide public safety broadband network’s authorization from Congress, FirstNet Authority said Friday.

According to the independent authority, the reauthorization will provide public safety organizations with uninterrupted access to advanced broadband services to better serve their communities.

“The FirstNet Authority will continue to work diligently to further innovate and grow the network to ensure it consistently meets public safety’s needs.”

AT&T developed the national public safety wireless broadband network under a potential $6.5 billion contract awarded by FirstNet Authority in March 2017.