FAA Requests Feedback on 4 BVLOS Drone Operation Requests

The Federal Aviation Administration is seeking feedback from industry on requests by four companies to fly unmanned aerial vehicles beyond visual line-of-sight.

Aerial data acquisition services provider Phoenix Air Unmanned, UAS technology developer uAvionix and autonomous delivery companies UPS Flight Forward and Zipline have sought permission to conduct BVLOS drone operations at or below 400 feet, the FAA said Tuesday.

The agency grants BVLOS waivers to public organizations looking to fly drones beyond a remote pilot’s normal visual range.

Members of the public have 20 days to submit comments on the proposed waivers.

The FAA will use the gathered information to inform its ongoing policy and rulemaking activities.