Elsevier’s Mike Willey Talks Career Values, Offers Advice for Up-and-Comers

As solutions sales manager of Elsevier ’s Research Intelligence portfolio, Mike Willey leverages his more than 20 years of experience in business development leadership to deliver a variety of support services to federal research organizations.

Willey recently participated in an interview with the Potomac Officers Club, during which he highlighted his career inspirations and core values and shared his advice for those starting out in the government contracting industry.

In this excerpt from the interview, Willey emphasized the importance of learning and growing from career experiences:

“Listen, learn, listen again, apply what you learn, ask questions and keep listening and learning! The other skill one needs to develop is applying focus appropriately. There are so many directions and opportunities available in the U.S. government – working with the agencies, labs and the multitude of other organizations supporting solutions and services. When you come to a fork in the road, take it. Keep moving, make mistakes, learn from them, grow from them and then make more. There are big challenges, so figure out where you can make a difference, then make a difference.”

